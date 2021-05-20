CANTON — A group of students has been recognized by SUNY Canton Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs Courtney B. Bish.
The student specialty awards are presented annually to those who have defied the odds, overcome challenges, persevered through hardships, showed tremendous leadership, engaged in philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, and inspired their peers.
“There’s nothing that brings me more joy than notifying students they have won these awards,” Bish said. “Among the students recognized here are trailblazers, philanthropists, leaders, and scholars of the highest order. These students have received glowing nominations from their peers, their faculty, and administrative staff who have recognized the excellent work they have done on our campus and in their communities.”
All of the students recognized can be found on the 2021 student specialty awards website.
Among the students to be recognized during the virtual ceremony were:
Stacia G. Johnston, a funeral services administration major from Mexico, earned the Humanitarian Award.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a law enforcement leadership major from Oswego, earned the Spirit of Success Award.
