CANTON - More than 500 students earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2020 semester at SUNY Canton.
“The college’s three deans and I join in recognizing students’ academic success,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “This mark of distinction is especially significant among the challenges presented by COVID-19. I applaud your resolute dedication and overall hard work.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students for earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.
Students who earned dean’s list honors include:
Danny Davis, a cyber security major from Fulton .
Nicholas Walberger, a health care management major from Fulton.
Stacia G. Johnston, a funeral services administration major from Mexico.
Gavin Neuland, a sports management major from Oswego.
Eric T. Yurkon, an electrical engineering technology major from Oswego.
Alec Barber, a game design and development major from Parish.
Kobe Harrington, a criminal investigation major from Parish.
Peyton E. Nadeau, a health and fitness promotion major from Parish.
Shane R. Girard, a veterinary technology major from Phoenix.
Forest Hall, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Houston J. Gonzalez, a law enforcement leadership major from Richland.
