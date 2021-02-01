SUNY Canton fall 2020 president’s list honors

CANTON - SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes students who earned a 3.75 or greater GPA during the fall 2020 semester.
“The entire college is proud of your academic accomplishments,” Szafran said. “You have proven that you can overcome obstacles and succeed in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Please remember the steps you took on your way to this achievement with pride, as they’ll benefit you in your future endeavors.”
A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
Students who earned president’s list honors include:
Kaitlin R. Antinelli, a funeral services administration major from Brewerton.
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square.
Ashley M. Burdick, a finance major from Central Square.
Nickolas B. Owens, a law enforcement leadership major from Central Square.
Christine Seckner, a legal studies major from Central Square.
McKenna Bourgeois, a criminal investigation major from Fulton.
Jordan R. Doe, a health care management major from Fulton.
Kelley E. Ohora, an applied psychology major from Hannibal.
EllaRose LeMay, an applied psychology major from Mexico.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a law enforcement leadership major from Oswego.
Paige Richardson, a criminal investigation major from Oswego.
Savannah R. Burton-Trumble, a homeland security major from Parish.
Daniel Dunn, a health care management major from Phoenix.
Samantha L. Paternoster, an undeclared major from Pulaski.
Mason R. Spink, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, a nursing major from Redfield.
Korah Cunningham, a nursing major from West Monroe.
