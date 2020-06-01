SUNY Canton recognizes criminal justice honor society members

CANTON - The SUNY Canton chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society welcomed 50 new members during the past academic year.
“It is my honor as one of the Alpha Phi Sigma advisors to recognize the hard work and personal sacrifice it takes to achieve the scholastic excellence required for induction,” said Assistant Professor Kelly Peterson, who teaches in the criminal justice programs. “I look forward to watching you and your careers grow just as we have seen you progress academically.”
The society recognizes academic excellence for students in Criminal Justice and related programs. Its core goals are to promote academic excellence to make the criminal justice system and its practitioners more effective and ethical. Typically, the top 10 percent of junior- and senior-level students in the college’s four-year programs are invited to join.
All Alpha Phi Sigma students are part of SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, which contains seven academic programs. The center offers advanced educational opportunities for students pursuing graduate degrees. It’s also home to the SUNY Canton Corrections Academy and the David Sullivan - St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy, creating direct links to employment after graduation.
Among the students inducted were:
John McGrew, a senior in SUNY Canton’s criminal investigation program from Lacona.
Brianna A. Augustus, a senior in SUNY Canton’s criminal investigation program from Mannsville.
Paige Richardson, a junior in SUNY Canton’s criminal investigation program from Oswego.
