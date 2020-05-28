SUNY Canton recognizes exceptional students at 8th Annual Specialty Awards Ceremony

CANTON - Annual traditions continue at SUNY Canton despite COVID-19 stay-at-home directives and remote learning. In one of the spring’s most anticipated events, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish recognized about 50 individuals during the virtual Student Specialty Awards Ceremony.
“You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities,” Bish said. “You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments.”
Bish was joined by SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran for a video address to students. The college posted a special website displaying the names and photographs of the award recipients.
Among the students recognized were:
Benjamin E. Muckey, a senior in SUNY Canton’s law enforcement leadership program from Oswego, received the Sister Bethany Fitzgerald Sustainability Award.
Lindsey M. Prye, a sophomore in SUNY Canton’s applied psychology program from Pulaski, received the Heritage Award and Pillars of Character Award.
