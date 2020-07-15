CANTON — More than 500 students earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton.
“The spring semester created a truly unique set of challenges,” Dr. Szafran said. “Honor students have risen to that challenge and demonstrated true excellence in the new academic landscape. The entire college applauds your success.”
Students are recognized for earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74.
Students recognized include:
Ashley M. Burdick, a finance major from Central Square.
Nickolas B. Owens, a law enforcement leadership major from Central Square.
Danny Davis, a cybersecurity major from Fulton.
Jordan R. Doe, a health care management major from Fulton.
Jake LeVea, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Fulton.
Carter J. Vashaw, a management major from Fulton.
Nicholas Walberger, a health care management major from Fulton.
EllaRose LeMay, an individual studies major from Mexico.
Olivia G. Towndrow, a bachelor of science in nursing major from Mexico.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a law enforcement leadership major from Oswego.
Eric T. Yurkon, an electrical engineering technology major from Oswego.
Alec Barber, a game design and development major from Parish.
Shane R. Girard, a veterinary technology major from Phoenix.
Forest Hall, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Samantha L. Paternoster, an undeclared major from Pulaski.
Alicia L. Edmunds, a health care management major from Mannsville.
Taylor Young, a veterinary technology major from Mannsville.
