SUNY Canton recognizes top scholars at virtual Honors Convocation

CANTON - SUNY Canton students received academic awards at the college’s Daniel G. Fay Honors Convocation.
For the first time in college history, Honors Convocation was held in a virtual format to correspond with stay-at-home directives used to combat COVID-19. Professor Emeritus Fay joined college officials to celebrate students’ success in video presentations.
“I know you’ve already mastered the criteria of scholarship,” Fay said. “I now challenge you to develop the skills you have been given to ensure your impact on others lasts beyond your time in college. Congratulations on your achievement.”
Honors Convocation is named annually to recognize a retired faculty member who continues to serve SUNY Canton, its students, and the local community. Fay was an accounting faculty member at the college for half a century. He has been a Canton Town Councilman. He is currently a St. Lawrence County Legislator and an area business owner.
The event celebrated students with the top GPA for their class year in their major. More than 180 students representing SUNY Canton’s 31 bachelor’s degree, 20 associate and three certificate programs received an award.
“This semester has presented students with a challenging set of circumstances,” said Peggy A. De Cooke, the college’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Today, we applaud your efforts to rise to these challenges. Adjusting to a new academic landscape of virtual classes, phone conferences, online labs, and video conferencing has been anything but easy. However, you have persevered, and you’ve excelled. You should be extremely proud.”
A special website with all the honors recipients and video addresses is available at https://www.canton.edu/honors_convocation/.
Area students who received awards include:
Stacia G. Johnston, a junior in SUNY Canton’s funeral services administration program from Mexico.
Lynsey Fowler, a sophomore in SUNY Canton’s health care management program from Oswego.
Peyton E. Nadeau, a junior in SUNY Canton’s health and fitness promotion program from Parish.
Lindsey M. Prye, a senior in SUNY Canton’s applied psychology program from Pulaski.
