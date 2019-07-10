SUNY Canton students named to spring 2019 dean’s list

Students are being recognized for earning dean’s list honors during the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.
“On behalf of the college’s deans, I congratulate all of our honor students for their exceptional commitment to their SUNY Canton education,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “This achievement serves as a milestone on their successful journey through college.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. All honors are a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.
Students who earned dean’s list honors include:
Victoria E. Bulson of Central Square, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton individual studies program.
Danny Davis of Fulton, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton cybersecurity program.
Kristopher Grow of Fulton, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton homeland security program.
Nicholas Walberger of Fulton, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton health care management program.
Matthew R. Guarasce of Lacona, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton construction technology: Management program.
Justine K. Williamson of Mexico, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton veterinary technology program.
Paige Richardson of Oswego, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton criminal investigation program.
Dallas Blair of Pulaski, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton veterinary technology program.
Schuyler J. Waldron of Pulaski, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton cybersecurity program.
Nathanial J. Anderson of Richland, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton graphic and multimedia design program.
Bobbi-Ann Hoffman of Williamstown, who is majoring in the SUNY Canton applied psychology program.
