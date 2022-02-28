CORTLAND - Several area students were named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the fall semester. They include:
Julia Brown of Fulton, Ayden Buckley of Mexico, Monica Cahill of Oswego, Bryce Carroll of Fulton, Savannah Domachowske of West Monroe, Dakota Gillette of Hastings, Lindsay McCraith of Fulton, Clare Reynolds of Pulaski, Cody Rinaldi of Constantia, Leah Schlachter of Pennellville, Cierra Stone of Oswego, Amber Tickle of Oswego, Ronde Wood of Fulton, Alaina Godici of Brewerton, Shawn Markowsky of Brewerton and Karina Stewart of Brewerton.
The dean’s list is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the college. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
