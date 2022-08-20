CORTLAND - A total of 652 SUNY Cortland students earned president’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
The following local students were named to the list: Julia Brown of Fulton, Bryce Carroll of Fulton, Cierra Stone of Oswego and Amber Tickle of Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.