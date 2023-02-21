SUNY Cortland fall 2022 dean’s list

CORTLAND - More than 2,500 students earned recognition for academic excellence on SUNY Cortland dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.

Giuliana Bonney of Sterling.

