SUNY Cortland fall 2022 dean’s list

CORTLAND - More than 2,500 students earned recognition for academic excellence on SUNY Cortland dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
Giuliana Bonney of Sterling.
Dylan Calogero of Central Square.
Mikayla Casale of Central Square.
Staci Clifford of Mexico.
Grace Hunt of Central Square.
Lindsay McCraith of Fulton.
Clare Reynolds of Pulaski.
Grace Sterling of Fulton.
Nicole Tulowiecki of Pennellville.
Ryan Watrous of Hastings.
Caroline Wilkinson of Cato.
Emma Dempsey of Brewerton.
Alaina Godici of Brewerton.
Karina Stewart of Brewerton.
