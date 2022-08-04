SUNY Cortland May 2022 graduates

CORTLAND - More than 900 students received bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland this spring. President Erik J. Bitterbaum spoke during Cortland’s commencement weekend in May, noting their determination in the face of COVID-19.
“Your college experience was, in many ways, shaped by a pandemic that changed how we learned, taught and lived as a community,” Bitterbaum told them. “Time and time again you rose to the challenge. You were innovators, even when it was not easy. Most of all, you persevered.”
