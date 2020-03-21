SUNY Delhi fall 2019 dean’s list

DELHI - SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who are enrolled in six or more credits and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Local students who earned recognition include:
Amy Pandozzi of Brewerton.
Lillian Bray of Fulton.
Alycia Carosella of Oswego.
Sara Davis of Constantia.
Kaitlyn Dexter of Fulton.
Jennifer DiGregorio of Oswego.
Courtney Foster of Mexico.
Bridgette Hartmann of Hastings.
Brandon Helvie of Hastings.
Cassandra Malone of Oswego.
Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego.
Victoria Reichert of Cleveland.
Darian Warren of Constantia.
Jordan Workman of Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.