SUNY Fredonia dean’s list

State University of New York at Fredonia President Virginia S. Horvath announced that approximately 1,615 students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s list students have earned a grade point average of at least 3.30 or higher for that semester out of a possible 4.0, while carrying a full-time minimum course load of at least 12 credit hours.
The following students were named to the list:
Central Square: Kaylee Waldby.
Fulton: Emilio C. Garcia, Angeline V. Kimbrell, Katie Lynn Pitcher and Justina Darlene Race.
Lacona: Sarah A. McDougal.
Oswego: Trevor M. Bradshaw, Kyle Frederick Osmun, Courtney Jo Osmun and Caroline Grace Sincavage.
Pennellville: Nina Marie Lewis and Abigail Grace Venskus.
