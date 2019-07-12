SUNY GCC spring 2019 provost’s list

Genesee Community College named 223 students to the provost’s list. Students honored on the provost’s list have maintained part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 (roughly equivalent to an A) or better.
Local students named to list:
Jason Holmquist of Central Square.
Lamar Grimes of Phoenix.
