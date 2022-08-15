SUNY Oneonta honors may graduates

ONEONTA - The following were students who graduated from SUNY Oneonta during the spring 2022 semester. The college’s commencement ceremony was held on Saturday, May 21.
Gabriella Bailey of Fulton received a bachelor of science in childhood education (one-six) with the following honors: Childhood education.
Madison Nedell of Cleveland received a bachelor of science in childhood education (one-six) educational psychology with the following honors: Childhood education.
Sarah Hard of Oswego received a master of science in education in literacy education (five-12).
Lindsey Kelley of Constantia received a master of science in nutrition and dietetics.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.