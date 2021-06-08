SUNY Potsdam 2021 graduates

POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognized the Class of 2021 during a series of ceremonies to mark the College’s 201st Commencement on Saturday, May 22. SUNY Potsdam honored graduates with a series of three livestreamed socially-distanced ceremonies, including special recognition of “virtual” graduates joining the celebration from afar.
This year’s graduating class includes:
Ned Greenough of Fulton, who is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, who is graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in literature/writing and middle/secondary English education.
Emillee Miller of Fulton, who is graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics.
Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, who is graduating cum laude with a bachelor of music degree in music education.
Elizabeth Rookey of Oswego, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
Rachel Trumble of Parish, who is graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in art studio.
Nicole Wild of Parish, who is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
Adam Yerden of Redfield, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
To learn more about commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/commencement.
