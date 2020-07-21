SUNY Potsdam local Class of 2020 graduates

POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognized nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a special virtual Commencement Saturday, May 23.
The SUNY Potsdam Class of 2020 will be honored in an online ceremony and watch party on the traditional commencement day, until the college is able to safely hold an in-person event honoring all of this year’s bachelor’s and master’s graduates at a later date.
The graduates include:
Amy Johnson of Mannsville, who is graduating with distinction with a master of science in teaching degree in childhood education.
Tricia Stevens of Mannsville, who is graduating with distinction with a master of science in education degree in curriculum and instruction.
Teal Denny of Mexico, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication.
Catrina Deveney of Hannibal, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice studies.
Lawrence Halsey of Pulaski, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in music.
Anna Lentzer of Mexico, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in art history and art studio.
Benjamin Moore of Bernhards Bay, who is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of music degree in music education.
Emily Oldenburg of Oswego, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in community health.
Alex Pendell of Central Square, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in computer science and physics.
Lane Perl of Fulton, who is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in community health.
Steve Peters of Phoenix, who is graduating with a master of music degree in music education
Kara Wade of West Monroe, who is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics.
Jennifer Brown of Brewerton, who is graduating with distinction with a master of science in teaching degree in childhood education.
Zachary Price of Brewerton, who is graduating with a master of science in education degree in special education.
During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year. To learn more about commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.