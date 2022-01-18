Local SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 235 students who excelled academically in the fall 2021 semester to the college’s dean’s list.

To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

The students included:

Claire Ames of Constantia, whose major is music education.

Sarah Jones of Oswego, whose major is psychology.

Siera Wilder of Pennellville, whose major is English and creative writing.

