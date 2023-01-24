SUNY Potsdam names area students to dean’s list

POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 210 students who excelled academically in the fall 2022 semester to the college’s dean’s list.
To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
