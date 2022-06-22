POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 828 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the spring 2022 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser ‘79.
To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The students included:
Meadow Alexander of Sterling, whose major is art studio.
Daniel Emmons of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Jasmine Fauler of Fulton, whose major is music performance.
Morgan Fischer of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Declan Hawthorne of Phoenix, whose major is music education.
Laura Hayden of Fulton, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Emma Hyde of Oswego, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Megan Johnson of Fulton, whose major is dance.
Gillian Julien of Central Square, whose major is music performance.
Celeste LaFlamm of Oswego, whose major is musical studies.
Morgan Mace of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Kelly Mason of Mexico, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Brian Mohr of Mexico, whose major is exploratory/undeclared.
Erin Neverette of Central Square, whose major is literature/writing.
Mairin Sgroi of Pennellville, whose major is exercise science.
Libby Sheldon of Oswego, whose major is music performance.
Andrew Smith of Fulton, whose major is music education.
Carla Soules of Pulaski, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Emma Uruburu of Sterling, whose major is music education.
Emily Yousey of Lacona, whose major is biology.
Robert Markowsky of Brewerton, whose major is Spanish.
Hannah Sywulski of Brewerton, whose major is music education.
