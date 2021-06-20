Sydney Brouse earns degree from the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT - Sydney Brouse of Parish, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in food systems during commencement ceremonies in May.
Determined to maintain the spirit of joy and optimism that is the hallmark of UVM’s commencement ceremony, but doing so in a safe manner, University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on graduates at multiple, smaller school and college ceremonies.
“Our emphasis will be on celebrating our students. We are very proud of each and every one of them and salute their accomplishment,” Garimella said prior to the ceremonies, which marked the end of a highly successful year of in-person education on the UVM campus.
An estimated 3,347 graduates, including 2,685 bachelors, 435 masters, 117 doctoral and 110 medical, earned degrees during the university’s 220th commencement.
