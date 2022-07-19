MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Sydney-Yu Terpening, of Oswego, received an associate of arts and sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22.
Latest News
- Terpening receives degree
- SUNY Canton celebrates the Class of 2022
- Sarfraz Mian honored with SUNY Distinguished Professor rank
- Changing of the Guard at Oswego Rotary Club
- Staff prepare meals for Summer Food Service Program
- Paul Harris Fellow Awards
- CiTi graduates 18 adult learners in practical nursing program
- First FCSD students complete IT program at Cayuga Community College
Most Popular
-
Bassmaster angler runs to motorcyclist lying in Clayton road after crash, says anyone in the field would do the same
-
Anti-rail-trail landowners in Lewis County are giving clear signs
-
State police issue update on homicide involving woman found dead in Plattsburgh from stab wounds
-
Police say Oswego County man ran over girlfriend, stashed her on back seat — she later died
-
Three people dead after car crash in Fowler
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Thurs., June 30th Golf Course & Restaurant Equipment
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- BEDFORD CREEK Campgrounds. (Sackets Harbor) 2010 Keysonte Hornet 31 ft
- AKC CHOCOLATE Labrador retriever pups. Ready to go July 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.