The Arc of Oswego County employee recognized by the Arc New York

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recognized direct support professional Celia Stevens who was nominated for the highly competitive Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award through the Arc New York.
Stevens works in the agency’s seniors program providing group day habilitation services to senior citizens who have disabilities. She is driven by the organization’s mission, which is to commit to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence. She goes out of her way to organize day trips that enrich the lives of people we support and cater specifically to their interests and has delayed retirement because she will miss the people she supports.
Although Stevens was not ultimately chosen for the award, the nomination comes with a $250 check and recognition at the state and local level.
“Celia is a true asset to our agency and makes indelible impacts every day in the lives of her coworkers and people she supports,” said Michelle Greenlay, program manager at the Arc of Oswego County. “We are lucky to have her as part of our seniors program.”
The award, which is given annually in the fall, allows the Arc New York to recognize individuals who consistently demonstrate excellence, creativity, and commitment in providing supports to people who have intellectual and other developmental disabilities. All candidates have displayed an exemplary level of performance over the course of their employment and have shown commitment to improving the quality of life for people who have intellectual and other disabilities.
