The Arc of Oswego County presents 2021 Readling Award to Mark Berretta

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Mark Berretta during a virtual ceremony. Berretta, a care manager with LIFEPlan CCO NY, has supported people with disabilities for over 30 years.
Larry Steinburg, the Arc member who nominated Berretta for the award and who worked alongside Berretta for a number of years, spoke about some of the impact Berretta has had on people with IDD through his many years of service. “Families view him as one of their own… Mark stops at nothing to get the job done. He’s helped people move, been a pall bearer at funerals—you name it, he’s done it. I could go on and on; this award is well, well deserved.”
Berretta was visibly moved by the presentation. “It is a great honor to receive this award—a little overwhelming,” Berretta remarked. “I consider the individuals I serve to be family. They’re my family and I wouldn’t trade the ability to work with them for anything.”
The presentation, which typically happens in the fall as part of the Arc of Oswego County’s annual meeting, was delayed several times due to COVID-19 and other factors. The process for choosing the 2022 award winner will begin in March with the launch of the Arc’s annual membership campaign. The award is given to someone affiliated with The Arc of Oswego County or sister agency Oswego Industries who has significantly enhanced the lives of people with IDD in Oswego County through advocacy, support, and inspiring others to do so as well.
The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.
