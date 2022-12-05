The Arc of Oswego County presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce

Debbie Pierce pictured, center with flowers, received The Arc of Oswego County’s 2022 Dr. John Readling Award.

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a prevocational direct support professional with Oswego Industries, has supported people with disabilities for over 30 years.

Lisa Williams, the Arc member who nominated Pierce for the award and who works with Pierce, spoke about the positive impact Pierce has made working with people with IDD in her new prevocational role. “She’s helped people with self-advocacy and independence, has spent much time helping to create reachable goals. Debbie refuses to allow anyone to let prevocational individuals use a disability as an excuse to try anything! Debbie refuses to listen to “I can’t do that”….Debbie provides supports and guidance that have proven visible success and improvement.”

