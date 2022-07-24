The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.