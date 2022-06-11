“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to put on its box office afterburners after its May 27 release, on its way to possibly becoming the top film of the summer, 36 years after the original “Top Gun” became the top-grossing film of that summer.
In 2015, “Top Gun” was added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress, a film — “culturally, historically or aesthetically” worthy of national preservation.” But a Watertown native, who was executive producer of the original film, said it was an unlikely hit.
When the film starring Tom Cruise about students at the United States Navy’s elite school competing to be best in class was released on May 16, 1986, audiences for the film soared in numbers after a slow start, powering its way to becoming a film of cultural significance.
According to Library of Congress, its film staff noted its pop-culture indulgences, but also that it “actually comprises a deft portrait of mid-1980s America, when politicians promised ‘Morning in America Again,’ and singers crooned ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ Applications to naval aviation schools soared in part as a result of this relentless, pulsating film famed for its vertiginous fighter-plane sequences.”
It also helped to launch the career of William Badalato, a 1958 graduate of Watertown High School.
“It’s the most unlikely hit in the history of motion pictures,” Mr. Badalato said in a phone interview from his home in the Los Angeles area. “I was on it from the very beginning to the very end and the history of it is quite amazing.”
Mr. Badalato has an extensive list of being a producer, executive producer or production manager for Hollywood hits, such as “Alien: Resurrection” (1997); “Men of Honor” (2000); “Broken Arrow” (1996); “About Schmidt” (2002); “Around the World in 80 Days” (2004); “Bang the Drum Slowly” (1973); “Cat People,” (1982) and “Benny & Joon” (1993).
He said it was the determination of producers Don Simpson, Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott that made the original “Top Gun” a reality. Mr. Bruckheimer produced the “Maverick” sequel. Mr. Simpson died in 1996. Mr. Scott died in 2012.
“It was just on the will of Don, Jerry and Tony that it got made,” Mr. Badalato said. “It’s quite extraordinary when I think about it now. And we had very little money. I think the current movie cost like 10 times what we spent.”
Mr. Badalato said that Mr. Simpson read an article in a magazine about Navy pilots.
“He thought it’d be a very good idea,” Mr. Badalato said. “So they went to Paramount Studios where they had a production deal and begged them to develop the story. They had a rough script written, and they brought it to me to figure out how to make the movie.”
The script was sent out to directors and actors.
“Nobody wanted to do it,” Mr. Badalato said. “They didn’t like the script. It was a little flimsy. It was kind of like a mild video game. So they brought in new writers.”
The film was not warmly received by critics, Mr. Badalato recalled. Walter Goodman of the New York Times wrote in May of 1986: “Effectively executed though the air battles are, they come off as somehow unsatisfying. ‘Although we’re not at war,’ says a training officer, ‘we have to act as though we’re at war.’ But not having a real war to fight lowers the stakes, and the climactic dogfight with a batch of MIG’s over the Indian Ocean is too contrived, the enemy too vague to elicit the feelings that memorable air-war movies, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Command Decision,’ could take for granted.”
“They didn’t know they had a hit until they put it in front of the audience and they saw, ‘Wow! People really like this,’” Mr. Badalato said. “There was no sense at the time as to why they liked it. It hit that patriotic note and also, everybody was so good looking and it was a microcosm of the military, which didn’t have a lot of the social garbage that floats around.”
The movie also found a fan base with women, Mr. Badalato said.
“What I always said was, ‘The women loved the men and the male audience wanted to be like the people in the movie,’” Mr. Badalato said. “Of course, recruiting went through the roof after that.’ Mr. Badalato saw the “Top Gun” sequel last weekend.
“I must say it was excellent and did the original proud,” he said.
The right script
In a review of the sequel, Ann Hornaday, chief film critic of the Washington Post wrote, “Let’s be honest: The 1986 film, directed by Tony Scott from a script by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr., was corny to the point of camp. In the hands of director Joseph Kosinski, working with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie (from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks), the testosterone and fetishistic posturing have been toned down, sacrificing nothing by way of shamelessly indulgent entertainment value.”
Mr. Badalato said a sequel was thought of for about 30 years.
“It was finding the script,” he said. “Tom (Cruise) went through all the travails of the script. He read everything. So he knew how challenging that was. I think they spent many years trying to find, ‘OK — what could the sequel be that’s any good? The first script was so challenging and problematic and we got away with it, more or less. We won’t get away with it again.’”
The synopsis for “Maverick” involves Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Mr. Cruise), who has more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. He encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
“They knew after the first one how to go about getting this right,” Mr. Badalato said. “And they had all the money in the world.”
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday, after a weekend when “Maverick” took in $86 million, that the film could be the first Tom Cruise movie to vault the actor into the $1 billion club at the global box office. Its total haul as of Monday was $292 million.
As executive producer of “Top Gun,” Mr. Badalato served as chief liaison with the Navy. Its support was crucial for the film because the aerobatics were done entirely by its fliers. He was in charge of figuring out how to achieve the effect that the film’s producers and director were after, at the lowest cost.
“It was a budget crunch,” Mr. Badalato said. “It was really difficult. It was the most challenging move I ever did, actually.”
A love of local theaters
Mr. Badalato, son of the late Francis and Angelina Badalato, grew up on South Orchard Street. Francis, who worked in Watertown as a fruit seller, arrived in the U.S. as a young man from Italy and married Angelina R. Marra in 1937.
Mr. Badalato, recalled going to one of four theaters in Watertown as a youth. His favorites were The Avon and The Olympic and his favorite films were westerns.
“They were big theaters. It was always exciting,” he said.
He had one of the longest lists of activities in the 1958 WHS yearbook. After graduating as student body president, he went on to Cornell University, Ithaca, where he received a degree in industrial and labor relations. After graduating, he attended the New School for Social Research in New York City.
“I was very interested in labor economics,” Mr. Badalato said. “I was doing my master’s work at New School and my father-in-law got me a job at Columbia pictures in the legal department. Part of their work was to supervise a TV commercial company and I would visit it. The more I visited, the more I thought, ‘I think I want to do something in this world.’”
Some friends and colleagues tried to persuade him not to go that route, but he ignored them.
“So I took a pay cut, and a kind of demotion in a way and started from the bottom there,” Mr. Badalato said. “That’s how it all began — watching TV commercials getting made and eventually getting involved in the production of commercials.”
Starting with commercials, he moved on to low-budget films before signing on with Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles.
He’s been involved in lots of action films, but Mr. Badalato said his favorites were more drama-based.
“‘Top Gun’ was a great challenge and it really launched my career. But ‘Benny & Joon’ and ‘About Schmidt’ were two movies that I really loved being on the set every single day. I like dramatic movies. Those are my favorite. They eluded me because I had a reputation for knowing how to make the bigger pictures. But, be as it may, I was very grateful. Every movie was a new education.”
Family tradition
Mr. Badalato is officially retired, but still does work in development and consulting. He has several relatives in the Watertown area, including the children of his brother, Chet Badalato, who is also in the film industry, currently on the management team of actor Sean Penn.
His other sibling, brother, Tony, is a 1962 WHS graduate who helped lead the football Cyclones to back-to-back undefeated seasons as a running back. He became a longtime football coach and athletic director at the Kingston City School District, Ulster County, where in 2020 he was named to the KCSD Hall of Fame. He now lives in Lake George.
William’s son, Billy Badalato Jr. has followed in his footsteps in the film world. Billy is known for such films as “Planet of the Apes” (2001), where he was marine supervisor and “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017), as unit production manager.
As a child, Billy would often accompany his dad to film shoots.
“At the beginning, I had no idea what the whole thing was,” Billy said. “It was just hanging out with him. But then I realized, ‘Oh! We’re going to work every day!’ But I didn’t have any work. My work was to sort of break the copy machine and annoy the office assistants. That was kind of fun for a show or two, and eventually it was like the coordinator would say, ‘Hey you! Here’s a script. Put these color pages together.’ I was taught how to do all this office stuff because I was just hanging out.”
Billy said he “remembers exactly” when he realized he wanted to pursue a career in film production and management. It was when the 1981 film “Continental Divide” was being produced, starring John Belushi and Blair Brown. His father was the film’s production manager.
“We were in Chicago and in this large bullpen office,” Billy said. “I was sitting on this couch and I could see where my father was. People would come and see him, they would talk, get up and leave. And that would be that.
He briefly wondered about the visits before realizing the people were seeking information from his dad. “Then, I was kind of paying attention to it. I wanted to do that,” Billy said.
Billy, owner of Badalato Media Group, said his first “real” production assistant job was for the 1981 film “Nighthawks,” shot in New York City.
“I was given a radio on Roosevelt Island in New York in the winter. My job was to run from the film set over to the auditorium where they had all these people playing the extras,” Billy said. “I was told, ‘Go get a boy or a girl or a man or a woman and bring them back over here. That was my first job and what I’ve wanted to do ever since.”
Billy’s favorite film he was involved in was “Planet of the Apes,” starring Mark Wahlberg.
“Other than the management stuff, I’ve been blessed to have worked in all the hardware departments, like helicopter, boat and diving units and all that,” Billy said.
Billy has worked with his father on several films, but said his favorite with him was “Around the World in 80 Days,” released in 2004 — a remake of the 1956 film.
“That was an amazing time because we were able to travel all over the world and be with these very high-power actors,” Billy said. “It was the largest independent-budgeted movie at the time, at like $110 million. It was an amazing experience with all different cultures and people, which is my passion.”
Billy was also involved in the original “Top Gun.” He was Mr. Simpson’s assistant.
“I have a lot of Don Simpson stories,” Billy said. “Most of them are R-rated, but there are some PG ones.”
He shared one:
“Back in the day when movies were made, everyone stayed at the same hotel,” Billy said. “It’s not like today when everyone has a condo and a car. Back then, everyone stayed in the hotel, except for the producers. They always had a special hotel.”
Billy said that Mr. Simpson would arrive at his hotel, park his car, and tell him, daily, it needed washing.
“Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer drove matching Ferraris — the top end of the day,” Billy said. “I was 19 or whatever. Don basically threw me the keys to this $150,000 car and said, “Go get it washed.’”
The car wash in San Diego was right around the corner, unbeknownst to Mr. Simpson, and allowing Billy to get in many extra miles.
“‘Yeah — it takes about 40 minutes,’ I told him. So I drove around for about a half hour. And then I got the car washed and drove back.”
