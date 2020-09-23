The Manor at Seneca Hill graduates six CNAs amidst pandemic

OSWEGO - As the demand for talented, healthcare workers rise across the country, and even during some of the most trying times in healthcare, The Manor at Seneca Hill continued to offer their internal training program to help retain staff, while advancing their career.
Current employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level.
On Friday, Sept. 4, The Manor held a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of six new CNAs: Mikayla Myers, Tonya Campbell, Chasity Hibbert, Kristie Drzewiecki, Chelsey Ceratt and Arianna Nowakowski. Family, friends, residents, and staff joined the socially distant celebration.
“We are very proud of our employees for their commitment to providing quality care for our residents and taking the initiative to advance their career,” stated Kim Chetney, RN and CNA Instructor.
