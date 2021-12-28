Thompson retires with 30 years

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Melanie Thompson with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service to the county. Thompson retired from her position as probation officer with the Oswego County Probation Department. Pictured from left are legislators Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Thompson; David L. Hall, director of the Oswego County Probation Department; Committee Vice Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; and Nathan Emmons, District 15.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.