OGDENSBURG — Three high school seniors from a large field of applicants were honored with 45th annual Helen S. Randles scholarships.
The $750 scholarships are presented by the Society of the United Helpers from funds generated by an endowment created by the late Ms. Randles, who established the scholarship 45 years ago.
This year’s winners are students from Waddington, Lisbon and Ogdensburg.
Mackenzie Spicer of Ogdensburg will be attending SUNY Potsdam where she is planning to major in psychology. Ms. Spicer hopes to one day become a Mental Health Counselor. She is the daughter of Chris Spicer and Lindsay Irvine.
Riley Baxter of Lisbon will be attending SUNY Canton and entering the school’s nursing program. She is hoping to become a Registered Nurse. Ms. Baxter is the daughter of Amy Baxter.
Emma Plumley of Waddington will be attending St. Lawrence University and majoring in psychology with a minor in exercise science. She is planning to become an Occupational Therapist. Ms. Plumley is the daughter of Nicole Thompson and Robin Plumley.
Society of United Helpers Board Member Patti Wood chaired this year’s scholarship committee and praised the recipients at the presentation.
“When we award these scholarships, it really is hard to decide who wins,” she said. “We don’t just look at your grade point averages. We look at your whole body of work, as well as everything you do in the community.”
Ms. Wood also offered the recipients a piece of advice, sharing with them some “things you will never learn in a book.”
“Caring, compassion, and kindness are the three most important traits any person can have,” she said. “If you exhibit each of these traits, you will go very far in life.”
She also advised them to look people in the eye when talking to them.
“That will tell you more than anything,” she said.
The Helen S. Randles Scholarship is awarded each year to three students from St. Lawrence County, who are furthering their education and planning to enter the health care field. Ms. Randles’s hope in creating the scholarship endowment was that the recipients would one day return to become United Helpers employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.