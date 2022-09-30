CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced that Sallie Lake is the recipient of its annual Volunteer of the Year award.
Each year, TIAC honors the volunteer who has gone above and beyond in their service to the organization.
“Sallie became involved with the arts center a few years ago volunteering at our festival, and, later joining our development and events committees, and in January, was elected to the TIAC board of trustees,”
Leslie Rowland, TIAC executive director said in a news release. “Her buoyant spirt and undying enthusiasm define what volunteerism is all about. I know I speak for the entire board and staff when I say, we’re fortunate that Sallie came knocking at our door when she retired and became a seasonal river resident.”
Ms. Lake has been an arts center volunteer, member, friend, supporter, and as of January, a trustee. She has worked for several years at the center’s second hand shop, Finders Keepers, and also the 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival.
A native and resident of Roanoke, Genesee County, Sallie and her family have been summering in Thousand Island Park for over 20 years.
The Thousand Islands Arts Center is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts and handcrafts through educational programs, classes, lectures, and exhibits.
Home to a nationally-renowned permanent collection and library of hand-woven textiles, the Arts Center also offers a wide variety of classes for all levels of students — from the beginner to the professional artist.
