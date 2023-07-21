Editor’s note: Tony Bennett, who died Friday at age 96, had a connection to Watertown. This is a story published on Oct. 9, 1988 explaining the link.
If Tony Bennett only knew.
Trying to sort out the world-renowned singer’s relationship to the north country and to his family is, at best, a lesson in confusion.
Did Tony Bennett ever live in Watertown? The answer is no.
The trouble begins with the name Benedetto, and grows with the name Dominick.
Mr. Bennett is a Benedetto. His first cousin, Rose Marie Amedeo, and her husband, Cosmo, of Central Street, offered to clear up inconsistencies.
Rose Marie’s mother, Antoinetta Benedetto, was Tony Bennett’s aunt. Antoinetta was a sister of Tony Bennett’s father.
Tony Bennett never lived in Watertown, just went through it.
“When he was a boy, he went through here to Pyrites, near Canton,’ said Cosmo. “He stayed with his uncle Dominick Benedetto, a brother of Tony Bennett’s father, John Benedetto.’
This Dominick Benedetto owned a store in Pyrites, according to Cosmo. But there was another Dominick Benedetto, the husband of Jennie Surace Benedetto, who was working in a paper mill while Jennie ran a store-hotel there. Said Cosmo:
“The store owner Dominick Benedetto was a brother of Tony’s father. The paper mill Dominick Benedetto was a cousin of this other Dominick Benedetto and of John Benedetto.
“Tony went out to stay with the uncle Dominick Benedetto and not with the cousin Dominick Benedetto.’
Cosmo admitted the relationships were easily confused, but, shrugging his shoulders, he said that was the clearest explanation he could offer, adding, “I can show you the difference. I got pictures of Tony when he was a kid.’
Then followed more history about how cousin Rose Marie helped Tony get his start. She obtained his first audition in New York City.
“He was 14 years old, and this band leader said to me, “How old is this boy?’
“I said, “He’s about 14 or 15.’
“ “Oh, my God,’ the man said, “the Labor Department would kill me.’
“You see, this was a night job. But the leader says, “He’s terrific. Someday that kid is going to be somebody.’ ‘
The rest about Tony Bennett, as they say, is history.
Tony was a boy when his father died.
“When he died,’ said Cosmo, “I was right at his bedside.’
That was on Aug. 7, 1936.
John Benedetto had left his home in Astoria, L.I., and was on his way to board a bus for Watertown to visit his brother Dominick. As he was walking toward the bus station in Manhattan, he was stricken with a severe heart attack.
The ambulance, Cosmo said, took him to the hospital on Welfare Island because it was the nearest city facility.
“I was living in New York, and I got a call to go to the hospital. The family let his brother know how bad he was, and Dominick came down from Pyrites to see him.
“It was strange. I was at his bedside, too, and everything was quiet, and Dominick said he would step outside for a smoke. He wasn’t gone but a couple of minutes when his brother died.’
Tony Bennett’s mother, the former Anna Surace, died Nov. 26, 1977, Cosmo said.
