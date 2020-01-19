Tourism Advisory Council awards lifetime achievement
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council honored Margaret Kastler and Milferd Potter at its year-end meeting in December. They were given lifetime achievement awards for their extraordinary support and commitment of time and energy to the local tourism industry. Both recipients are recently retired Oswego County legislators who worked tirelessly on behalf of their constituents. Kastler has delivered thousands of brochures to businesses in the northern region of the county and supported the county fair and other events at the Oswego County Fairgrounds. She is an inspiration with her love of history and staunch protection of the Lake Ontario dune system and shoreline businesses and residents. Potter is an integral link with the snowmobile and ATV communities in the Tug Hill region. He is a constant presence at various community events, offering words of wisdom and a helpful hand, always with a warm and friendly smile. Pictured from left are Milferd Potter; Oswego County Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; and Margaret Kastler.

