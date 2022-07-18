Treadwell to retire from Operation Oswego County at the end of the year

OSWEGO COUNTY - After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell plans to retire as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Treadwell joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 and has served as executive director throughout his tenure. The local, non-profit economic development corporation has helped to stimulate over $5 billion in investment and helped create and retain more than 29,000 jobs in Oswego County. Treadwell also serves as the CEO of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, a public benefit corporation, established in 1976 by the Oswego County Legislature, and a major economic partnering agency in the County. The agency has the authority to issue private activity bonds, provide tax exemption incentives, as well as financial assistance via revolving economic development financing programs.
Throughout his time at Operation Oswego County, Treadwell has been active on numerous boards and with organizations that impact the Oswego County and Central New York economies including: Oswego County Workforce Development Board, New York State Economic Development Council, Northeastern Economic Developers Association, International Economic Development Council, Central New York Regional Planning & Development Board, Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, National Association of Development Companies, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development, U.S. Small Business Administration 504 Financing, co-chair of the Local Planning Committee for both the Oswego and Fulton DRIs, SUNY Oswego Start-Up NY advisory council, Cayuga Community College Foundation, National Business Incubator Association and Council of Development Finance Agencies.
Among other achievements, Treadwell has received the Exceptional Commitment Award from the Greater Oswego Chamber of Commerce in 1996 and the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from the International Economic Development Council in 1996. He has also received the Economic Developer of the Year for New York State from New York State Economic Development Council in 2004, the Financial Services Champion Award from the US SBA Syracuse District in 2005, the Community Leadership Award from Leadership Oswego County in 2010 and the Northeastern Economic Developers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
“It is my pleasure to have served on the board of Operation Oswego County and to have worked alongside Mike Treadwell,” said Ellen Holst, president of the Operation Oswego County Board of Directors.
“His goal has always been to assist, expand and support economic and business development across Oswego County. The knowledge and experience that he has brought has been invaluable to the growth and development of our county and our business partners. Although Mike will be missed, we wish him well in the next chapter of his life!”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Michael Treadwell on the County of Oswego IDA and Operation Oswego County boards. Michael has admirably served Oswego County, our business community and the region’s economic development organizations for nearly four decades and his knowledge and experience will be profoundly missed,” said Gary Toth, chair of the County of Oswego IDA and former member of the OOC board of directors.
“Michael’s economic development expertise has assisted hundreds of businesses and created and retained thousands of good paying jobs for Oswego County. No matter the size of the business Michael deals with, he always gives them his full attention and support. In our mission statement it reads ‘to enhance the economic vitality of Oswego County’s businesses, industries, communities, and citizens, leading to an overall better quality of life.’ During his tenure as CEO of the County of Oswego IDA and Executive Director of Operation Oswego County, Michael has accomplished our mission to Oswego County and then some.”
Prior to joining OOC, Treadwell worked for the South Carolina State Development Board from 1973-1983. From 1973-79, he served as a Research and Marketing Analyst in the Planning and Research Division. From 1979-81, he served as the Administrator of Economic Development Research for the Planning and Research Division, and from 1981-83 he served as an Industrial Representative in the Economic Development Division.
Treadwell graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970 with a bachelor of arts in geography, the University of South Carolina in 1973 with a master of arts in geography, and the University of South Carolina in 1981 with a master of business administration. He also graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute in 1977.
“With the announcement of the retirement of L. Michael Treadwell, Executive Director of Operation Oswego County (OOC) and CEO of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA), a committee has been formed which includes members of the Executive Committee of the OOC board, the COIDA, legal representation, and the Oswego County Legislature, collaborating to conduct a nationwide search,” Holst added. “The committee sent out bids to over 25 search firms and subsequently contracted with The Next Move Group (NMG). NMG worked with the committee to establish a comprehensive posting which was released on June 21, 2022. We are looking forward to the ‘next steps’ as we eagerly await the review of interested candidates.”
Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
