A total of 164 Bloomsburg University student-athletes have been recognized as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 academic year. The 164 Huskies join a PSAC-record 3,117 student-athletes from the league’s 17 institutions being named to the list.
Trevor Allard from Mexico was one of the Bloomsburg University student-athletes named to the list.
In order to earn PSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition, each student-athlete must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.25 throughout the year.
The field hockey team led all of Bloomsburg’s squads with 20 selections. Women’s soccer added 19 with women’s lacrosse following right behind with 17. Women’s cross country and track and field (15), softball (10), and women’s volleyball (10) also finished in double figures among female sports. On the men’s side, football led the way with 13 scholar-athletes while cross country/track and field and men’s soccer added nine apiece.
