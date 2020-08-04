CONWAY, SC - More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, including Tristen Cummings, a intelligence and national security studies major from Brewerton.
Latest News
- Tristen Cummings named to dean’s list
- Clara Culeton competes on SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team
- Caityln Jones named to dean’s list
- Watertown, firefighters finally have new agreement
- Majority of JCC offices open for in-person services
- Trinity Catholic School principal looks back on school year, ahead to upcoming year
- Cynthia Ackerman appointed St. Lawrence DSS Commissioner
- St. Lawrence legislator pushes back against ethics opinion
Most Popular
-
Woman who nearly drowned in Lake Ontario recounts incident, how boyfriend, others carried her out
-
Horne’s Ferry takes solo trip, lands on Carleton Island Monday morning
-
Black Lives Matter takes to streets of Massena to demand racial justice in north country (VIDEO)
-
Fort Drum soldier recounts altercation, getting spit at with his family at Watertown ice cream shop
-
The day the music died: Local musicians grapple with nonexistent live music scene amid COVID
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Tues, August 4th Real Estate Warsaw, NY Brozstek's
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- Notice, Child Care Health Consultants of New York LLC (LLC)
- Silver Line Estate LLC. Art. of Org. filed with SSNY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.