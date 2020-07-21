BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck State College announces the president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The following area students have maintained at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes and qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.
Kaitlyn Waterbury, Parish.
Nicole Maurillo, Pulaski.
