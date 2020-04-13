jcc.jpg

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College (JCC) has added Riley M. Dowlearn and McKenzie S. Kwak, both of Lacona, to the 2019 fall semester president’s list. The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for president’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

