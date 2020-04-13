WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College (JCC) has added Riley M. Dowlearn and McKenzie S. Kwak, both of Lacona, to the 2019 fall semester president’s list. The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for president’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.
Latest News
- First installment taxes due in Ogdensburg by May 15
- Carthage Parade of Cars conveys school pride from a distance
- Lewis County COVID-19 numbers hold steady
- High wind warning issued for north country, power outages reported
- Leighton Elementary students battle it out with books
- 2020 Horse Bowl
- Oswego Health presents six employees with Engagement Champion Award
- Two students added to president’s list at JCC
Most Popular
-
Two people killed when car hits tree in Lewis
-
Jefferson County legislator Carolyn Fitzpatrick has died
-
Potsdam diner adds positive take away to its takeout meals
-
Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox’ went to lengths to get Hasidic Jewish customs right
-
Adams dairy, Lyons Falls bottler join forces to produce specialty bottled milk in the nick of time
Classifieds
- FOR LEASE: State certified pit. Sand and gravel. 10 million
- INVENTORS - FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE
- DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND.
- ATTENTION: Have you or a loved one used Juul or
- Looking for self storage units? We have them! Self Storage
- DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. NOT just a
- HOME SECURITY
- Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the
- OXYGEN - Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries.
- Stay in your home longer with an American Standard Walk-In
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.