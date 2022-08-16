UAlbany announces graduates of 178th commencement

ALBANY - Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, the University at Albany celebrated more than 4,200 students who received their degrees at the University’s 178th Commencement. This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2021-2022 academic year.
The following students have graduated from the University at Albany:
Maegan Dean of Central Square, bachelor of science, business administration, magna cum laude.
Charles Beedy of Fulton, bachelor of science, informatics, summa cum laude.
Hailey Carroll of Fulton, bachelor of science, human development, summa cum laude.
Mallori Kitts of Fulton, bachelor of arts, English.
Madison Levea of Hannibal, master of arts, criminal justice.
Grace Bruns of Oswego, bachelor of science, chemistry, cum laude.
Caleb Lamb of Oswego, bachelor of arts, history.
Brianna Donohoe of Pulaski, bachelor of science, business administration, magna cum laude.
