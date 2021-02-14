FULTON — The United Way of Greater Oswego County has announced the election of new board member Laura Denny of NBT Bank. Denny was elected at the United Way of Greater Oswego County board meeting held on Nov. 18, 2020 and will serve through March 31, 2024.
“I am excited that Laura has decided to contribute to the mission of helping Oswego County residents ‘Live United’ through her participation on our board of directors,” said Robert Rolfe, president of the board of directors at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “Laura has nearly a quarter century of experience in banking, is an experienced manager of teams, and a long-time community volunteer in the Pulaski area,” Rolfe continued. “She has exhibits selfless community contribution and teamwork and brings that enthusiasm to our board.”
Denny is currently in her 10th year with NBT Bank and has 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Denny moved from the Pulaski area to Oswego at the end of 2019 to take on the role as manager at the west side NBT Bank branch, after long-time NBT Bank executive Barbara Bateman retired.
“My participation as a board member with the United Way will allow me to continue helping others,” says Denny. “I believe that in today’s ever-changing environment, it’s important to remain proactive, engaged and responsive.”
Additionally, Denny serves as a committee member with the Oswego Health Foundation, helping with business relations. She is also a member of the Oswego County Community Leadership Council.
For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
