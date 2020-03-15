United Way to recognize volunteers at annual meeting

FULTON – When it comes to appreciating the importance of volunteering, no one understands it better than the United Way of Greater Oswego County. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the United Way and play a major role in the success of many of the United Way’s initiatives and its annual campaign. As part of the United Way of Greater Oswego County Annual Meeting, the United Way will pay tribute to its many volunteers.
“We truly value our volunteers,” said Resource Development Director Stacey Morse. “Without them we would not be able to maintain the many partnerships and collaborations that we have established over the years. Whether it is serving as a campaign coordinator for our annual campaign, helping out at our Stone Soup luncheons and Stuff-A-Bus breakfasts, or serving on our allocations committee. The time and effort that we receive from our volunteers is vital, allowing us to continue our mission of ending hunger, building successful youth and ensuring wellness in our community. We are proud of our volunteers and we look forward to honoring them at our annual meeting.”
Sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and Community Bank, N.A., the United Way’s Annual Meeting and Salute to Volunteers will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 18 at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St. in Oswego. In addition to honoring the United Way volunteers, the program for the United Way’s Annual Meeting will also recognize some exceptional individuals and businesses whose efforts help support the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign and the work of the United Way’s member agencies.
“In addition to saluting United Way volunteers, we will also be recognizing Leadership Givers, those that pledge $500 or more annually and have become members of the Admiral Society,” added Morse.
The United Way’s annual meeting is open to the public. The cost to attend the event is $20 per person and includes lunch. For more information on the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Meeting and Salute to Volunteers, or to make reservations, go to www.oswegounitedway.org or contact the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or via email at: rddunitedway@windstream.net.
