United Way welcomes director of resource development

OSWEGO COUNTY - The United Way of Greater Oswego County recently announced the hiring of Kate Davis Pitsley as their director of resource development. The charitable organization improves lives by supporting programs and services in the area through fostering partnerships, mobilizing the community to give and volunteer, raising awareness of local human needs and supporting solutions that address those needs. A total of 29 partner agencies address those needs, with more assistance provided through numerous grants and community outreach programs.
“We are very happy to have Kate joining us,” said executive director Patrick Dewine. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in fundraising, marketing, campaign planning and nonprofit management. I’ve worked with Kate on a committee over the last few years and was impressed with her passion, drive and ability to create and grow impactful relationships.”
During October, Dewine spoke with Pitsley to gauge her interest in a role with the United Way. It was a chance she could not pass up.
“It was a great opportunity,” Pitsley says. “The United Way of Greater Oswego County has had sustained success and a stellar reputation in this community. Patrick has developed a culture of engagement and trust with local businesses and the board of directors represent an amazing cross-section of leadership. I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm for supporting people who live in our county together with my goal of engaging donors and volunteers in a way they find meaningful.”
Pitsley has had a variety of work experiences, largely in the not-for-profit setting with over 20 years in fund development. She brings extensive skills to the position, having most recently served as director of administration and development at Arc of Oswego/Oswego Industries. Her resume includes business development director and executive director roles at Muscular Dystrophy Association and the ALS Association, respectively.
At each job her goal has been the same: “Anywhere people are working to build others up and cooperating to help people in need, that’s where I thrive. I believe in making sure that our community has what it needs to be successful.” Pitsley added, “I’m a lifelong resident of Oswego County and I’ve had the opportunity to engage people, throughout New York state, in positive change,” said Pitsley. “I’m really excited about bringing that knowledge to the United Way as we work to improve lives and strengthen families right here.”
United Way of Greater Oswego County board president Robert Rolfe worked with Pitsley while as a committee member at Oswego Health and had plenty of praise for her. “Kate was great with the donors and volunteers when I first got to know her over ten years ago. She is an innovative fundraiser and a great communicator.” Rolfe added, “Kate is very committed to advancing the mission of the UWGOC, with a seasoned understanding of applying technology to infrastructure, and a strongly developed ability to build connections. I’m confident she will help companies and organizations that are invested in the United Way’s mission see their relationship flourish.”
Of course, starting a new job and getting to know agency partners isn’t easy in the midst of a pandemic – where uncertainly remains about what annual events and outreach might look like, but Pitsley is taking everything in stride.
“It’s not business as usual because of the pandemic,” she said. “We are still addressing additional needs that COVID-19 has created. We continue to operate effectively and safely but it’s tough not to be able to visit our partner organizations to help them kick off their annual workplace campaigns.”
However, she is eager to get out into the community and to interact with people, adding “I have nearly always been at a United Way partner agency in previous roles. I really enjoy talking about my firsthand experience at a nonprofit that was on the receiving end of United Way funding and how we can ensure the best results on behalf of the people who support us.”
Pitsley is active in Zonta Club of Oswego and is an avid volunteer for a number of local organizations, including MDA, the American Heart Association and the annual Zonta Witch’s Ball. During her downtime, she enjoys hiking in the Adirondacks, kayaking, cooking up big meals for her family and reading British crime fiction with a nice cup of tea.
“I am very excited about working with the United Way of Greater Oswego County,” said Pitsley. “Together, I’m confident we can continue to build a community that works to encourage successful youths, end hunger, and ensure and improve health and wellness for every Oswego County resident.”
For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
