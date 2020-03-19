University at Albany announces dean’s list of distinguished students for fall 2019

ALBANY - The University at Albany has announced the dean’s list of distinguished students for the fall 2019 semester.
In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during their first semester of study. In subsequent semesters of study, students must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
The following students have been named to the University at Albany dean’s list:
Nathan Tinklepaugh of Central Square.
Erin Baker of Fulton.
Haley Chesbro of Fulton.
Jeremy Herlowski of Fulton.
Sierrah Haas of Hannibal.
Julia Lembach of Hastings.
Abigayle Garrett of Mexico.
Victoria Ross of Mexico.
Cassidy McConnell of Parish.
Justin Burgett of Phoenix.
Brianna Donohoe of Pulaski.
Caleb Brown of Sandy Creek.
Courtney Trudeau of Williamstown.
