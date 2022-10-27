VERONA — Fritz’s Polka Band, based in this Oneida County town, has announced its “The Hands Of Time” album has met the criteria required for the first round of the Grammy Awards.
“The Hands Of Time” is one of 40 albums in the “Best Regional Roots Music Album” category. Two singles were also recognized. The title track of the album is one of 283 singles in the “Best American Roots Performance” category. The song “Brothers is one of 333 entries in “Best American Roots Song” category.
In March, Fritz’s Polka Band won a Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY) for “The Hands Of Time,” which was released last year.
In 1999, the band made history by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. The band appears in “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. In 2011, the band had two songs (“Grandparent’s Polka” and “Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band”) included in two episodes of the TV show, “Breaking Bad.”
For more information, view the band’s website at fritzspolkaband.com.
