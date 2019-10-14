Victor Straub graduated from Fort Lewis College

Victor Straub, of Central Square, graduated from Fort Lewis College in April 2019. Straub graduated with a degree in English.
More than 400 students participated in the spring commencement ceremony. The commencement speeches were delivered FLC alumna Jennifer Trujillo and Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.
