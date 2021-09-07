Vono celebrates 20 years of service with Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee presents Sam Vono with a certificate of appreciation for his 20 years of service. Vono retired from his position as a senior help desk administrator at the County’s Central Services Department. Pictured from left are: David M. Holst, District 4; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Committee Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Vono; Greg Powlin, director of the Oswego County Central Services Department; John J. Martino, District 6; and Ralph Stacy, Jr., District 25.
