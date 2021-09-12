Wakeman IV receives FSB scholarship

MEXICO - Fulton Savings Bank recently awarded its annual scholarship to Harley Wakeman IV who will attend SUNY Oswego this fall majoring in computer science. He is the son of Harley III and Janet Wakeman.
This marks the 24 year that the community bank has offered these scholarships. The Fulton Savings Bank scholarship is offered to 20 students from 10 local high schools.
Wakeman received this honor as the highest-ranking graduating student from Mexico High School attending SUNY Oswego.
He will receive $500 per year for each consecutive year he attends Oswego (maximum of four years), as long as he remains a full time student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.