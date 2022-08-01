WATERTOWN — The city’s newest firefighters began their long career path together when they were still boys.

Pat Vincent joined the town of Watertown’s department as a volunteer firefighter when he was a senior in high school, while then 12-year-old Josh Wilcox hung out at the fire station with his firefighter dad.

Above: Josh Wilcox, left, and Pat Vincent are sworn in as firefighters for the Watertown Fire Department on Friday evening at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street in Watertown. At left: Emily J. Cobb holds her 8-month-old daughter Charlotte A., as she waits to present her grandfather, Watertown Deputy Fire Chief Michael D. Kellogg, with his helmet after his swearing-in. Photos by Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Watertown City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman hands Pat Vincent’s daughter a helmet to present to her dad during his swearing-in ceremony Friday evening at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Fire chaplain Leon I. VanWie, right, swears in five firefighters as captains during a ceremony Friday evening at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
