WATERTOWN — The city’s newest firefighters began their long career path together when they were still boys.
Pat Vincent joined the town of Watertown’s department as a volunteer firefighter when he was a senior in high school, while then 12-year-old Josh Wilcox hung out at the fire station with his firefighter dad.
And now they’re members of the city’s fire department after making a lateral move from Oswego in what is believed to be the first time that city firefighters switched jobs from another department.
They were sworn into their new jobs during a ceremony at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street Friday night.
Both men said they are fulfilling career goals — they’ve always wanted to be a member of the Watertown Fire Department.
“It’s a dream come true,” Mr. Vincent said.
Between the time they were boys and now as new city firefighters, they were colleagues many other times in the past.
The two friends worked as paramedics for Guilfoyle Ambulance Service while they also served in the town fire department. Mr. Wilcox joined the town department 14 years ago.
Just about two years ago, Mr. Vincent, 36, told his friend he heard there were openings in the Oswego Fire Department and urged him to apply with him.
“Oswego?” was Mr. Wilcox’s initial reaction and then he thought. “What would it hurt?”
They were appointed in 2020 and served in that city department for about two years before Mr. Vincent again told him that he wanted to make a job change, this time after hearing Watertown had a couple of openings.
Mr. Vincent urged him to make the move, too.
He called Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman to find out about making a lateral move. The fire chief didn’t know exactly how to go about it.
Lateral moves to and from police departments are somewhat common, but Chief Timerman could not remember one involving the city fire department.
“It’s unique,” Chief Timerman said.
They began their new chapter of their careers together on June 27, with their goals to serve the community finally accomplished.
“It’s a drive of 2 miles, not 58 miles,” Mr. Vincent joked.
They’re bringing with them experience as firefighters, so they did not have to go through the months of typical training. With both men already graduating from the New York State Academy of Fire Science, they went through a less formal process of five weeks of learning the department’s apparatus and equipment “and how Watertown does things,” Chief Timerman said. They also went on calls with their new colleagues.
The lateral move “is good for them and good for the department,” the chief said.
Mr. Wilcox, 30, comes from a family devoted to firefighting. His father and grandfather served in the town, while his great-grandfather helped build three fire engines during the 1950s, one of them used in the town.
Mr. Vincent’s interest in serving the community came from his father, a former military police soldier in the Army, he said.
Over their time as volunteers in the town, the two friends went on many calls together, including fighting one of the biggest fires in Watertown’s history.
They were high up in the bucket of the department’s ladder truck on the day that a fast-moving blaze destroyed the old state Department of Transportation barns on Vanduzee Street on Election Day in November 2015.
It was the first time that his friend fought a fire in the ladder truck bucket, Mr. Vincent recalled.
And now they have their dream jobs with the city fire department.
On Friday, Mr. Wilcox’s parents, Brian J. and Kary M. Wilcox, and Mr. Vincent’s wife, Jennifer, and three children, Nolan, 10; Myla, 6; and Zoey, 3; joined about 50 people on a pleasant summer night for a swearing-in ceremony.
In a night of firefighter tradition, the two new city firefighters were officially presented their yellow helmets, while their family members placed coveted brass firefighter pins to their uniform lapels.
They were also given St. Florian prayer cards, depicting the patron saint of firefighters.
Deputy Fire Chief Michael D. Kellogg and five new captains — Pat Lyone, Chris Gardner, Eric Moore, Chris St. Joseph and Greg French — were also sworn in for promotion on Friday.
