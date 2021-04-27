MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Jacob Kane, of West Monroe, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Kane is majoring in hospitality management (bachelor of business administration).
To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
